Michigan bureau: 2 top GOP governor candidates short sigs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's elections bureau said late Monday that five Republican candidates for governor, including two leading contenders, failed to file enough valid nominating signatures and should not qualify for the August primary.

The recommendations immediately transformed the race and dealt a major blow to former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has led in polling despite campaign problems, and businessman Perry Johnson, who has spent millions of his own money to run. Democrats had challenged their petitions, alleging forgery, duplicates and other issues. Another GOP candidate, Tudor Dixon, had also contested Craig's voter signatures as forged.