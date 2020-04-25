Michigan college officials worry about coronavirus impact

DETROIT (AP) — Officials at two Michigan community colleges are unsure of what to expect this fall because registration has dropped for the summer session amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The presidents of Washtenaw Community College and Grand Rapids Community College said there has been a decline in summer class registrations because students are wondering if it will be safe enough to return to school and if they will be able afford it in the fall, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Washtenaw will start its summer session with significantly fewer students. On March 12, registration was down 11% from the same time last year. The college had planned to have in-class instruction at that point, but the school switched to online classes on April 3 and enrollment dropped 36.5% from last year. By April 15, registration was down 26%. The percent lost reflects the number of credit hours students plan to take, according to numbers shared with the school's board recently.

“We’re seeing that same trend for the fall,” Washtenaw's president, Rose Bellanca, told the newspaper. “This is unheard of. We’re ready for a hurricane, a flood, a tornado. We even did an active shooter drill. We never did a pandemic drill. It’s hard to tell what is going to happen.”

A drop in Washtenaw's summer registration forecasts a decrease of about $2 million in tuition revenue for this fiscal year. The school also anticipates losing funding as the state allocates money to other budget expenses.

Grand Rapids Community College also is facing a decline in summer enrollment, said President Bill Pink. The school is waiving fees and pushing workforce-oriented classes into the second seven-week summer session.

“I think any institution would be foolish if they aren’t planning for a very irregular delivery of classes this fall,” Pink said. “I do think community colleges have a great role to play. As a region and a state, we are going to be asking how do we get people back to work. We have an important role to play in that.”