Michigan deputy shot while responding to neighbor feud

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sheriff's deputy was shot Wednesday after responding to a call between feuding neighbors, authorities said.

The Washtenaw County deputy, who was in stable condition, was shot soon after arriving at a home in Superior Township, 40 miles (64.3 kilometers) west of Detroit, said spokesman Derrick Jackson.

Meanwhile, the gunman was still inside the home. Jackson said he didn't know if anyone else was inside with him.

“It sounds like there was a neighbor dispute,” Jackson said. “Something happened and one of the neighbors pulled out a weapon and started firing.”

Deputies arrived and “they took gunfire,” the spokesman said.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m.

“We're telling all the neighbors in this particular area to stay in their homes. We obviously have a large scene. Lots of officers are here,” Jackson said.