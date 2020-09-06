Michigan man sentenced in drowning death of toddler

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A 24-year-old Michigan man has been sentenced between 25 and 50 years in prison for the drowning death of a toddler.

Damian A. Garrett of Augusta accepted a plea agreement in July. He appeared in court Friday to be sentenced on a second-degree murder charge for the death of 1-year-old Skylar N. Pappel.

The child died in September last year when Garrett was giving the girl a bath at her mother’s apartment in Midland. Garrett had been in a relationship with the child’s mother.

He is accused of hitting the child when she got fussy while trying to wash her hair. The child fell and hit her head on the faucet and fell face-first into the water.

Garrett read from a handwritten letter in court and apologized.

“Due to my actions, we lost a great and precious young soul,” Garrett’s letter began. “I ask for mercy — that you do not look at me as a monster. I know I screwed up, and made a mistake. I’m not perfect — please believe me when I tell you that I’m remorseful.”

Before the plea agreement, he faced charges of felony-murder and first degree child abuse.