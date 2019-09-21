Michigan manufacturer set to invest nearly $6M in expansion

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — A manufacturer of lightweight composite products is investing nearly $6 million to expand its presence in western Michigan and add jobs.

Plascore Inc. will build a new, 80,000-square-foot (7,400-square meter) facility in Zeeland. It will lead to the creation of roughly 35 jobs over three years. The company currently employs 415 people.

Local economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage helps employers with growth opportunities in Ottawa and Allegan counties. Lakeshore Advantage worked with the company, linking them with local resources to support their expansion.

Plascore's design techniques have increased demand for their machined aramid and aluminum products. Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers used in aerospace and military applications.

The city of Zeeland approved an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption over 12 years to support Plascore's project.