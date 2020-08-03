Michigan pastor leaves corporate job to make a difference

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Sean Holland has a memory of closing a multimillion-dollar business deal in Chicago.

“Everybody was doing a toast to this deal. And I blanked out,” he said. “I was at the top of this posh restaurant and I was overlooking Lake Shore Drive. I just said, ‘I’m not happy.’”

At the time, Holland was a successful businessman in the CSX Transportation company and was ministering to youth in his spare time.

“What I noticed in corporate America was I didn’t feel like I was touching the ground,” he said.

But the realization, in a skyscraper overlooking Lake Michigan, eventually led Holland to quit his corporate career and engage with the community full-time.

Now, the 47-year-old Holland works to mentor youth and has become an outspoken activist for the poor, through the Metro Lansing MI Poor People’s Campaign, refugees and for movements like Black Lives Matter.

He founded Lansing’s non-denominational Epicenter of Worship church, where he is a pastor alongside his wife of 25 years, Tayana Holland.

The pair, who have known each other since their days in middle school, have four children together.

“He has a strong desire to stand for the voiceless,” Tayana Holland said. “Even at a young age, he was always one to be a leader, whether it was intentional or unintentional.”

He’s passionate about making a difference. “It’s kind of hard for Sean to hide his heart,” she said, ” He sometimes tries to, but it comes out when he talks about certain things.”

Sean Holland’s speaking ability is what has garnered him the respect of leaders like Brandon Betz, a Lansing City Council member for the 1st Ward.

“He is perfect for this moment,” Betz said.

Betz first encountered Holland during a Black Lives Matter event.

Pastor Sean Holland, of Epicenter of Worship church, holds up his fist with other speakers near the end of a statewide rally hosted by Black Lives Matter on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Capitol in Lansing.

“The first time that I heard him speak, I was just like, ‘This person is impressive,’” Betz said. “They speak from the heart, they know what they’re talking and they understand themselves and the world around them.”

Betz describes Holland as a compassionate man who “understands that there are inequities in the world that need to be fixed. He is just onboard and 100% has committed his life to make things better for everybody.”

Tayana Holland said her husband “speaks from a place of authenticity, transparency and truth. It’s hard not to connect with that.”

For Holland, the desire and ability to advocate and work for others came from his family.

At 19, Holland’s father was left to provide for his three brothers after the deaths of their mother and father.

“Every last one of those boys went to college,” Holland said.

“It was instilled in me that you are not here to live for yourself,” he said. “You are here to live for others. And if you’re not impacting others, you haven’t really tasted life.”

Holland has spent much of his time working with college students of color, many of them students at Michigan State University and many who are among the first in their families to attend college.

Epicenter of Worship began as an outgrowth of a student organization at MSU in the early 2000s.

“Our goal was to help students matriculate and provide some support to students that were coming from around the world, but particularly to Black and brown students,” he said.

“Out of that came the Epicenter of Worship,” he said. “It grew so large, we literally had to start an official religious organization; nondenominational because we wanted people from different faiths, while they were in college, to be able to feel comfortable.”

At the time of its beginnings, Holland was still working his corporate job. But the work he was doing with students, and the issues they were faced with, pulled him in a different direction.

“One of the things that really began to prick my heart was the stories of students and their parents and racism and white supremacy,” he said, “and the economic struggle that people were going through.”

Eventually, he couldn’t ignore the need to act.

“It captured me so heavily that I retired in 2006,” he said. “I stepped out and said, ‘I’m going to do this. I’m going to engage full time.’”

Holland, like the Black and brown students he mentored, had been subjected to racism in his youth.

“I’ve been involved in this, hearing this and seeing this, all of my life,” he said.

When he was 8, Holland and his family moved to a new neighborhood in Florida. Holland said they were the first Black family on the block.

One night, a brick was thrown through their window.

“I’ll never forget my father picking that brick up and running outside to catch up. I could hear the screeching of the tires,” he said.

Holland’s work, in the more than 10 years since forfeiting a corporate job, also has taken him around the world, as a chaplain with the United Nations, and into some of the most intimate and difficult moments of people’s lives.

“We’ve had to call parents to say, ‘You need to come see about your daughter, she’s just been raped,’” he said.

Holland said he still thinks about what might have happened had he not chosen to quit his job.