Michigan police shocked by convicted murderer's release

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man who was convicted of killing his first wife and whose second wife died under suspicious circumstances was granted an early release from prison after he argued that the risk of catching COVID-19 behind bars endangered his life.
Federal prosecutors fought to keep Roger Sweet locked up and were surprised by U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts' decision Friday. Investigators, too, were offended: Sweet hasn't been cleared in the death of his second wife, whose remains were found in 2013, years after she disappeared.