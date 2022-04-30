Migrant boat disaster wrecks a Lebanese family amid crisis FAY ABUELGASIM, Associated Press April 30, 2022 Updated: April 30, 2022 2:26 a.m.
1 of17 A Lebanese army helicopter takes part in the search of missing people from last week sinking migrant boat, near Tripoli, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A week ago, a boat carrying around 60 Lebanese trying to escape their country and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean after colliding with a Navy ship. At least seven people are known dead and at least six are missing. The tragedy underscored the desperation among many Lebanese after the collapse of their country's economy. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 FILE - A man carries the body of a young girl, as a mourner fires in the air during the funeral procession for seven people killed when a boat packed with migrants sank over the weekend as the Lebanese navy tried to force it back to shore, in Tripoli, north Lebanon, Monday, April 25, 2022. A week ago, a boat carrying around 60 Lebanese trying to escape their country and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean after colliding with a Navy ship. At least seven people are known dead and at least six are missing. The tragedy underscored the desperation among many Lebanese after the collapse of their country's economy. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Bilal Dandashi, gestures as he speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in Tripoli, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A week ago, the boat carrying Bilal Dandashi, his relatives and dozens of others hoping to escape Lebanon and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean. Dandashi still doesn't know if his wife and children are alive or dead. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Relatives of Taline al-Hamoui and her mother Rihab who were killed after a boat sank with migrants receive condolences after their funeral, in Tripoli, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A week ago, a boat carrying around 60 Lebanese trying to escape their country and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean after colliding with a Navy ship. At least seven people are known dead and at least six are missing. The tragedy underscored the desperation among many Lebanese after the collapse of their country's economy. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 FILE - A man carries the body of a young girl from the family house before the funeral procession for seven people killed when a boat packed with migrants sunk over the weekend as the Lebanese navy tried to force it back to shore, in Tripoli, north Lebanon, Monday, April 25, 2022. A week ago, a boat carrying around 60 Lebanese trying to escape their country and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean after colliding with a Navy ship. At least seven people are known dead and at least six are missing. The tragedy underscored the desperation among many Lebanese after the collapse of their country's economy. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Amid Dandashi, left, and his brother Bilal gesture during an interview with the Associated Press, in Tripoli, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A week ago, the boat carrying Bilal and his brother Amid, their relatives and dozens of others hoping to escape Lebanon and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 FILE - A Lebanese navy rescuer is lowered on rope from a helicopter as the search for bodies continues following the sinking over last week of a boat packed with migrants as the Lebanese navy tried to force it back to shore, in Tripoli, north Lebanon, Monday, April 25, 2022. A week ago, a boat carrying around 60 Lebanese trying to escape their country and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean after colliding with a Navy ship. At least seven people are known dead and at least six are missing. The tragedy underscored the desperation among many Lebanese after the collapse of their country's economy. around Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Amid Dandashi, holds his son picture as he speaks with the Associated Press, in Tripoli, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A week ago, the boat carrying Amid Dandashi, his relatives and dozens of others hoping to escape Lebanon and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean. Dandashi still doesn't know if his three children are alive or dead. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Residents hang out at Bab al-Tebanneh, one of Tripoli's poorest slums in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A week ago, a boat carrying around 60 Lebanese trying to escape their country and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean after colliding with a Navy ship. At least seven people are known dead and at least six are missing. The tragedy underscored the desperation among many Lebanese after the collapse of their country's economy. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 A boy hugs his father as Dandashi family receive condolences, in Tripoli, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A week ago, a boat carrying around 60 men, women and children on board, trying to escape their country and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean after colliding with a Navy ship. 47 were rescued, seven bodies were found, and the rest remain missing. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 A woman looks from her apartment balcony at Bab al-Tebanneh, one of Tripoli's poorest slums in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A week ago, a boat carrying around 60 Lebanese trying to escape their country and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean after colliding with a Navy ship. At least seven people are known dead and at least six are missing. The tragedy underscored the desperation among many Lebanese after the collapse of their country's economy. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — A week ago, the boat carrying Bilal Dandashi, his relatives and dozens of others hoping to escape Lebanon and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean. Dandashi still doesn’t know if his wife and children are alive or dead.
Their boat sank in the darkness of night in a matter of seconds after a collision with a Lebanese Navy ship trying to stop the migrants. Of the around 60 men, women and children on board, 47 were rescued, seven bodies were found — and the rest remain missing.
Written By
FAY ABUELGASIM