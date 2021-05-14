Migrant crawfish workers allege 60-hour weeks, low wages

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two migrant workers from Mexico are suing a Louisiana crawfish processor over wages they say fell well below the minimum wage.

The federal lawsuit filed this week in Alexandria says the two routinely worked 10 or more hours a day, six days a week, peeling and packing crawfish at Crawfish Processing LLC in Marksville. But, it says, the company failed to pay overtime and that wages paid often fell below the $9.75-per hour they were promised —- and below the $7.25-per hour minimum they were entitled to under law.