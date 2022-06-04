Miller moths migrating into Colorado's Front Range cities

DENVER (AP) — Millions of moths have begun migrating into Colorado Front Range cities, a climate-driven seasonal surge that bug scientists say will reach an exceptional intensity this year, from now until around early July when moths fly up to the mountains.
They play a key ecological role as food for birds, bats, spiders, and bears. They’re night feeders, motivated to suck up nectar through their long-straw proboscis mouths — favoring suburban homes with irrigated lawns and gardens decorated with white and cream-colored flowers.