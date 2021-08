SHELTON - The city’s Department of Public Works will begin milling specific roads beginning next week.

Paving will begin the week of Aug. 23, according to DPW Superintendent Brian Roach.

“Please heed traffic control signage and flaggers,” Roach said. “Be advised there may be temporary detours of roads as they are milled, also be aware of raised structures on roads after milling is complete.”

The roads will be worked on in the following order - Constitution Boulevard South from Plaskon Drive to Route 110; Rocky Rest Road from Wagon Road to Route 110; Congress Avenue; Monroe Street; Elm Street Hill from Jefferson Street to Oak Lane; Union Street; and then the Cliff Street Extension.