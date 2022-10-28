Minneapolis demonstrates voting machines to build trust

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Election officials in Minnesota’s largest city held a public demonstration of voting machines Friday as part of an effort to maintain public trust and transparency in election systems that have drawn coordinated attacks from former President Donald Trump and others.
Minneapolis Director of Elections and Voter Services Katie Smith showed election judges from around the city how to test the voting equipment: Turn on the tabulator machine, feed the pre-marked set of test ballots into the machine, print off the results and make sure the results exactly match the ballots.