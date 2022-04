ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota court will supervise the dissolution of a nonprofit meals program that's under federal investigation for allegedly defrauding the government of millions of dollars, Attorney General Keith Ellison's office announced Tuesday.

A Dakota County District Court judge granted Ellison's petition to have the court oversee the finances and operations of Feeding Our Future, which along with some of its contractors allegedly stole millions of dollars in federal funds.