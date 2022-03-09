Minnesota Senate GOP bill would block 'clean cars' standards MOHAMED IBRAHIM, Associated Press/Report for America March 9, 2022 Updated: March 9, 2022 5:56 p.m.
1 of8 This photo provided by Tesla shows the 2021 Tesla Model 3, an all-electric compact sedan that has a range of over 270 miles and can receive over-the-air updates to add functionality. (Tesla Motors via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of8 This photo provided by Edmunds shows the Tesla Model Y, a compact SUV with an EPA-estimated range of up to 330 miles. (Courtesy of Edmunds via AP) Scott Jacobs/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 In this Sunday, June 27, 2021, photograph, a 2021 Model 3 sedan sits in a near-empty lot at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. A build-to-order vehicle from the factory ensures you get the exact car, color and option combination that you want. It’s a little-known method to save time tracking down a vehicle that fits your needs. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - A Tesla Model Y Long Range is displayed on Feb. 24, 2021, at the Tesla Gallery in Troy, Mich. Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough. The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo., on Feb. 2, 2020. U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking” in Tesla's Models 3 and Y. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A state Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would block the authority of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to adopt “clean car” standards after rules established by the agency without the Legislature's input angered Republicans last summer.
The proposal, named the Consumer Choice of Fuel Act, would prohibit state agencies from creating rules that would restrict the sale of vehicles and other equipment based on their fuel source and require auto dealers to have a certain amount of those vehicles in their inventory.
Written By
MOHAMED IBRAHIM