Minnesota Senate GOP picks Jeremy Miller of Winona as leader

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Senate Republicans have chosen Sen. Jeremy Miller, of Winona, to be the chamber's new majority leader to replace Paul Gazelka, who stepped down from his leadership post to run for governor.
The Republicans plus two independents elected Miller as their caucus leader at a meeting Wednesday night. Officially naming him majority leader will require a resolution the next time the Senate meets, which will likely be during a special session in the next few weeks if leaders can agree on a $250 million bonus package for frontline workers in the pandemic.