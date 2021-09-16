Minnesota Supreme Court defers ruling on Minneapolis police STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 1:17 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court issued a narrow ruling Thursday in the fight over a ballot question about the future of policing in Minneapolis, but it didn't settle the bigger question of whether the public will get to vote on the issue.
Chief Justice Lorie Gildea's ruling lifted a small part of a lower court's order that rejected the ballot language approved by the City Council, saying that elections officials don't have to include notes with ballots instructing people not to vote on the question and that any votes won't be counted.
