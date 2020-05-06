Minnesota man faces more charges in string of sex assaults

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Ham Lake man suspected in a string of sex crimes in the Minneapolis area in three new cases.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Jory Wiebrand, 34, in three separate cases of criminal sexual conduct, burglary and harassment.

The Star Tribune reports one of the new cases is for the 2015 sexual assault of Brooke Morath as she brushed snow off her car in southeast Minneapolis. Morath has previously spoken publicly about the attack.

Wiebrand also was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary in an August 2018 rape and robbery in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis.

In the third new case, Wiebrand was charged with harassment and invasion of privacy in a peeping case on Jan. 3 near the University of Minnesota.

Prosecutors first charged Wiebrand last month in two cases from last summer when he allegedly broke into Minneapolis homes through windows and assaulted women.

Wiebrand is a suspect in 10 sexual assaults, assaults, prowling and break-ins since 2013 in Minneapolis and in Anoka County.

His court-appointed attorney in the first two charged cases did not immediately reply to a phone message from The Associated Press for comment Tuesday. Court records do not list a defense attorney for the new cases.