Minnesota passes milestone of 1M coronavirus vaccine doses Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 9:57 a.m.
Gov. Tim Walz talked with Carmyn Christopherson of Prior Lake who was getting a COVID-19 vaccine by appointment from registered nurse Kemah Dalmeida Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)
Gov. Tim Walz, along with Commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Health Jan Malcolm talks with clinical lead Jeanne Schumache who was preparing COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to people with appointments at the Earle Brown Heritage Center, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Walz toured the community vaccination clinic to highlight efforts to vaccinate Minnesotans who are 65 and over Thursday. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)
Clinical lead Jeanne Schumache held up a VanishPoint syringe that allows them to get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as she was preparing them to be administered to people with appointments Thursday, jan. 28, 2021 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesotans have now received more than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday.
Updated figures show that Minnesota health care providers have administered 1,016,210 doses. The governor's office said 728,081 Minnesotans have received at least one dose, including 286,543 who've completed the two-dose series.