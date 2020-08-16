https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Minnesota-records-7-new-COVID-deaths-754-new-15488009.php
Minnesota records 7 new COVID deaths, 754 new cases
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported seven new COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s death to 1,706 since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Of the new deaths, six were in long-term care or assisted living facilities while one was in a private home.
The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday reported 754 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 65,152.
A total of 290 patients were currently hospitalized as of Sunday, including 152 in intensive care units. That’s down from 307 total hospitalizations on Saturday, including 140 in intensive care.
