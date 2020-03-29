Minnesota reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths; total now 9

Kyle Eaton, the lead pastor at Rock Hill community church, sings along with the church band towards the end of the service on Sunday, March 29, 2020. With a Stay At Home order in place across Minnesota, churches around the state are live streaming services for their communities. One of these churches is Rock Hill community church n Duluth, Minn. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota reported four new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's death toll from the new coronavirus to nine.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said three of the new deaths were among people who lived in long-term care facilities in Hennepin County. The fourth death was in Martin County, in southern Minnesota, but was not linked to long-term care. Of the new Hennepin County deaths, two were in the same facility and one was in a different facility, Malcolm said.

The four deaths are the biggest one-day jump in Minnesota coronavirus deaths since the state's first confirmed case was reported March 6, the Star Tribune reported. Minnesota's death toll from the disease was at five on Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday reported 503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 62 from the previous day. Of Minnesota's confirmed cases, 252 people no longer need to be isolated, health officials said. As of Sunday, there were 39 cases of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, up nine from the day before.

A total of 45 counties — more than half of Minnesota's counties — have at least one confirmed case of the disease caused by the coronavirus. Cottonwood, Douglas, Isanti and Otter Tail counties were added to the list for the first time Sunday. Hennepin County is still the state's hardest-hit county, with 171 confirmed cases, an increase of 19 confirmed cases from the day before.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Minnesota was in the second full day of a statewide “stay-at-home” order on Sunday. Gov. Tim Walz issued a general stay-at-home order for all noncritical workers statewide that took effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday as a way to limit the spread of the coronavirus.