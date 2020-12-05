Minnesota reports 75 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,300 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials reported 75 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and more than 6,300 additional coronavirus cases.

The state Health Department said residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 40 of the newly announced deaths, and 2,599 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Star Tribune reports that since the virus started infecting Minnesotans in March, the state has reported 345,281 positive cases, 18,059 hospitalizations and 3,920 deaths.

The state’s one-day count of 6,337 new cases came on a volume of 52,822 newly completed tests.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 25,144 positive cases. More than 301,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.