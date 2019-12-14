Minnesota teen killed after being struck by commuter train

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities said a teenager was killed after a Metro Transit commuter train struck him Friday evening in Coon Rapids.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said first responders were notified of the crash around 6:45 p.m., The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen's age, gender, and hometown have not been released.

The northbound Northstar commuter train had about 50 passengers going from Minneapolis to Big Lake. No passengers were injured and they were transferred to Metro Transit buses.

Investigating the case are the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Coon Rapids Police, Metro Transit Police and the medical examiner.