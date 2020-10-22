Minnesota tops 2,300 COVID-19 deaths as coronavirus surges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,574 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 deaths on Thursday after the state matched its single-day record of 35 deaths the day before.

The updated numbers brought the state's totals to 128,152 cases and 2,301 deaths since the pandemic began. Wednesday's 35 deaths tied the state record toll reported May 28 during an earlier surge.

Cases statewide have continued to climb since mid-September as the virus spreads throughout the upper Midwest. According to data from The COVID Tracking Project, the 7-day rolling average positivity rate in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 4.54% on Oct. 7 to 6.19% on Wednesday.

Minnesota continues to show slower case growth than its neighboring states. As of Wednesday, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin remain among the top five states with the most new cases per capita in the previous two weeks.