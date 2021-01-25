Minnesota woman who lied to support family gets full pardon

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday granted its first full pardon in more than three decades, to a woman who used a fake name and false documents to get a job so she could cover food and housing costs for her family.

Maria Elizondo was convicted in 2012 of wrongfully obtaining assistance and identify theft. She was sentenced to serve 10 years of probation and ordered to pay back $24,758 to the state. She returned $9,750 but her payments dropped off about four years ago after a cancer diagnosis and other health issues.