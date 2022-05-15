Mired in crises, Lebanese begin voting for new parliament

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese headed to polling stations early Sunday to elect a new parliament amid an economic meltdown that is transforming the country and low expectations that the voting could bring meaningful change.
A new crop of candidates from the 2019 protest movement are running against the country’s entrenched ruling class that is blamed for the collapse, hoping to unseat them. But they are divided and lack the money, experience and other advantages held by traditional political rulers.