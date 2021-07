PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — An elderly Pueblo man who was reported missing after wandering away from his independent assisted living home was found dead in a nearby ravine.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports 81-year-old Daniel Otero was reported missing July 17 and was found dead south of the facility Wednesday. His husband, 73-year-old Neil Woodward, said Otero got out of bed early and did not return.