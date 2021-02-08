Mississippi: 2% of COVID vaccines go to out-of-state people EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 6:27 p.m.
Mississippi's State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs speaks about the need for state residents who are 65 and older and those with preexisting conditions need to receive the coronavirus vaccine during Gov. Tate Reeves' press conference in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
A resident of Harmony Court Assisted Living receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Jackson, Miss.
Mississippi National Guard and state department of health officials assist people waiting in line to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at a drive-thru vaccination set up at the Pike County Health Department in McComb, Miss., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
A member of the Mississippi National Guard gives directions to a patient who received their COVID-19 vaccination at a drive-thru vaccination site at the Pike County health Department in McComb, Miss., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — About 2% of the COVID-19 vaccinations given so far in Mississippi have gone to people with out-of-state addresses, state health officials said Monday.
Mississippi guidelines say the vaccination is available to anyone 65 or older or to those who are least 16 years old and have underlying health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus.
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS