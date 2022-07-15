Mississippi AG: No prosecution plan in Emmett Till lynching EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and JAY REEVES, Associated Press July 15, 2022 Updated: July 15, 2022 2:58 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's top legal official has no plan to prosecute the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, an aide said Friday following revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman.
“There’s no new evidence to open the case back up,” Michelle Williams, chief of staff for Attorney General Lynn Fitch, told The Associated Press.
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and JAY REEVES