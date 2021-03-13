Mississippi Supreme Court orders 3rd trial in car crash case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court is ordering a third trial in a wrongful death case, years after a jury told Hyundai Motor Company to pay millions of dollars to families of three people killed in a 1995 car crash.
In a ruling released Thursday, Chief Justice Michael Randolph wrote that a new trial is warranted because an attorney for the families had paid a self-described consultant who boasted about holding revivals and social events to try to gain favor with potential jurors, and that the attorney, Dennis Sweet, had later tried to conceal his connection to the man when Hyundai sought to overturn the judgment from the second trial.