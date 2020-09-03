Mississippi company plans expansion to fulfill Navy contract

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi company will soon begin a $2.1 million expansion project to fulfill a contract with the U.S. Navy.

Seemann Composites, which developed its own vacuum-infusion technology, expects to create 35 jobs over the next three years as construction begins at its site in Gulfport, the Mississippi Development Authority said in a statement Tuesday.

The company is set to build a 16,000-square-foot (1,486-square-meter) addition onto its existing 160,000-square-foot (14,864-square-meter) facility to produce composite components for the Navy, according to Mississippi Development Authority Interim Director John Rounsaville.

The authority said it is providing some funding for the expansion.