Mississippi inmate dies after days of hospitalization

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi inmate died Thursday after being hospitalized for several days, the state Department of Corrections said.

Darrell Hugh King, 51, died at Merit Health Central in Jackson, where he had been taken from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. An autopsy will be done and “no foul play” is suspected in his death, according to a news release from the department.

King was a few months into a four-year term for a conviction on possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced in mid-December in Pontotoc County.

Cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Mississippi prisons, but Department of Corrections spokeswoman Grace Simmons Fisher told The Associated Press that the department will not release the names of inmates who die from it. Citing a federal privacy law, she also would not say Thursday whether King had been tested for the virus.

King was at least the 36th inmate to die in a Mississippi prison since late December. The state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department after several inmates were killed or injured during outbursts of violence in late December and early January.