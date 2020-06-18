Mississippi man pleads guilty to counterfeiting charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Thursday to making counterfeit money and using it at yard sales.

Purvis Dustin Ward, 33, of Rankin County, was caught Nov. 2 after several yard-sale organizers in Rankin County called police saying a man and woman were using counterfeit bills, according to a news release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson.

One sent a photo of Ward's car and license plate. When Pelahatchie police stopped the car, apparent counterfeit bills were in plain view, the news release said. Both people in the car were arrested.

Rankin County sheriff's deputies found counterfeit bills both cut and in uncut sheets, and two computers, three printers and specialty ink and paint that had been used to produce them, according to the statement.

District Judge Carlton Reeves scheduled sentencing Sept. 15 for Ward, who could get up to 40 years in federal prison and $500,000 in fines on one count each of making and passing counterfeit currency.