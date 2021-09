JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer has been arrested for allegedly embezzling money from people who have been ordered to pay court-sentenced fees and fines.

Special agents with the Office of the State Auditor arrested Dendrick Hurd who was indicted on two counts of embezzlement in Forrest County, authorities said Wednesday. It was unknown if Hurd has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.