Mississippi woman gets jail time in stolen mail case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to a year in federa, prison after pleading guilty to theft or receipt of stolen mail.

Senior U. S. District Judge Keith Starrett on Tuesday sentenced Angelia Dawn Sanford, 36, of Petal, to the jail time followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Sanford must also pay restitution to a victim and a $1,000 fine, WDAM-TV reported.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators found multiple pieces of mail not belonging to Sanford or her co-defendant, Booker Tallieferro Hilton, during a search of their home on April 2, 2017. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined the mail was stolen, and Sanford and Booker confessed to stealing the mail, prosecutors said.

Sanford and Hilton were indicted on July 24, 2019. Sanford pleaded guilty on May 12 and Hilton entered the same plea June 17.

Hilton is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 24.