Missoula couple plans $100M civic events project

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana business owners have announced plans for a $100 million commercial development including a hotel, a civic event center and two restaurants.

Nick and Robin Checota have worked with the city of Missoula on an agreement for a parcel at the downtown Riverfront Triangle near the Clark Fork River.

Nick Checota says the goal is to finalize investors and contractors and begin construction by summer 2020.

Checota says the 10-story hotel and 6,000-capacity civic event center could set the tone for further development on the riverfront.

The couple says the center would be able to accommodate traveling Broadway plays, TED Talks and weddings.

Missoula City Council is scheduled to discuss the proposal on Oct. 16.

The Checotas also own the Top Hat, the Kettlehouse Amphitheater and the Wilma Theater.