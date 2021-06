NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Two years after Missouri River flooding ravaged parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, officials are now dealing with what's shaping up to be one of the river's driest years.

Significantly less water is expected to flow into the river this year because conditions remain so dry and snowpack is below normal levels, according to the Norfolk (Nebraska) Daily News. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that its forecast from last month hadn't changed.