Missouri city officials ordered to undergo records training

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri attorney general has ordered officials in a southwest Missouri town to attend training about the state's open records and meeting law after determining that official business had been discussed in group texts instead of in public meetings.

The Joplin Globe reports that the attorney general's office also cited “questionable” practices for retaining and destroying records in ordering the training for the Neosho city council and city staff.

During the council's meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Bill Doubek said that officials “welcome such opportunity to engage in such training.”

The council also voted 4-1 to reimburse two residents for the money they spent to obtain records. Complaints from the two residents about what they believed were violations of the state's Sunshine Law sparked the AG's investigation.