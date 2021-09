ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a man accused of killing four people in Missouri, including a mother and her 11-year-old daughter, has been found dead in South Dakota.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, J.T. McLean, 45, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday night in a car parked at a motel near Dakota Dunes. The U.S. Marshals Service says McLean had family in the area.