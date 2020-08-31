Missouri schools report more COVID cases as classes resume

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri schools ranging from universities to a kindergarten continue to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 cases as classes resume.

The University of Missouri reported Monday that it had 415 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, an increase from the 306 reported Friday after the first week of on-campus classes.

The university reported faculty and staff cases for the first time Monday, with four faculty members and 21 staff having contracted the virus. Those numbers rely on self-reporting, while student numbers are gathered from the local health department, KMIZ reported.

Missouri State University in Springfield said it had 383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the second week of classes that ended Friday, more than double the 141 reported the week after classes started Aug. 17, The Springfield News Leader reported.

The overwhelming majority of the cases were students. About 20 percent of the latest confirmed cases live on campus and the rest live off campus, said David Hall, director of university safety.

And officials in the Webb City school district near Joplin closed a kindergarten center as 10 of its 24 staff members — but no students — tested positive for COVID-19. The Madge T. James Kindergarten Center, with 200 students, is expected to reopen Sept. 8.

Missouri reported 84,697 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, an increase of more than 1,000 from Sunday. The state also has confirmed 1,530 deaths, 22 more than reported on Sunday.