Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo

SHELTON - People can enjoy some food and listen to music, and get a COVID-19 vaccine all in one at Celebrate Shelton’s final Downtown Sounds Summer Concert Friday, Aug. 6.

The free mobile vaccination clinic - which is co-sponsored by the state Department of Public Health and Griffin Health - will be at Veterans Memorial Park on Canal Street East from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointments are required.