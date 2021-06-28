Pandemic-era Mobile World Congress tech fair kicks off HERNÁN MUÑOZ and KELVIN CHAN , Associated Press June 28, 2021 Updated: June 28, 2021 6:34 a.m.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A major wireless technology trade fair kicked off in Barcelona on Monday with scaled-back attendance and beefed-up health and safety measures, changes that reflect the new reality for industry conventions in the post-pandemic era.
Mobile World Congress was cancelled at the last minute last year because of COVID-19 concerns. Its 2021 revival makes it one of the few big trade shows to attempt a comeback even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to simmer in many parts of the world.
