Mohamed Noor and what led to the ex-officer's resentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A timeline of key moments in the July 15, 2017, fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who called 911 to report a possible crime, and the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who killed her:
July 15, 2017 — Damond calls 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home. Officers Matthew Harrity and Mohamed Noor respond and, finding nothing, they prepare to leave when Harrity is startled by a loud noise. Noor, in the passenger seat, shoots past Harrity, striking Damond through the driver’s side window.