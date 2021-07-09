Moldova to hold vote pitting reformists against pro-Russians STEPHEN McGRATH, Associated Press July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 2:59 a.m.
BUCHAREST (AP) — Moldovan voters go to the polls this weekend in a snap parliamentary election that could decide whether the former Soviet republic fully embraces pro-Western reforms or prolongs a political impasse under strong Russian influence.
The landlocked country of 3.5 million — Europe's poorest, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine — has in recent years lurched from one political crisis to another, dogged by instability and stuck in geopolitical limbo between pro-Western and pro-Russia forces.
