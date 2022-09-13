Mom gets probation in jail scuffle, driving into schoolgirls

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Show More Show Less 3 of 3





LAS VEGAS (AP) — A mother who was sentenced Monday to probation and mental health treatment for intentionally striking two schoolgirls with her SUV near a Las Vegas-area high school pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor battery for scuffling with a jail guard while in custody.

Fatima Maria Mitchell, 36, remains jailed pending sentencing Sept. 19 for the August incident at the Clark County Detention Center. Her sentence is expected to be folded in with three years on probation and treatment at a residential behavioral health center in the crash case, said Connor Saphire, her deputy public defender.