Monroe Food Pantry seeking donations to meet growing need

The Monroe Food Pantry is restocking for April, and is in need of donations to refill its shelves.

MONROE — With local grocery stores unable to fill bulk orders, Monroe Food Pantry officials are seeking food donations in preparation for the beginning of the month and some of the heaviest weeks of client appointments.

In a post on the pantry’s Facebook page, officials stated they would “greatly appreciate any and all in-kind food donations you can provide.”

Among the items needed are canned fruit including mandarin oranges, peaches, pineapple; canned vegetables including low sodium corn, carrots, beets, sauerkraut, spinach; canned beans; baked beans; canned pasta including Beefaroni, beef ravioli, Spaghetti O’s; canned meat including solid white tuna in water, chicken; jarred pasta sauce; broth; canned tomatoes; pasta including egg noodles, elbows, linguine;

Ramen, including beef, shrimp; baking supplies including bread crumbs, brownie and cake mix, flour, sugar, pancake mix mix; packaged meals including Hamburger Helper, Knorr pasta and rice sides, Pasta-roni, Rice-a-roni; salad dressing; condiments; crunchy peanut butter; strawberry preserves/jelly; ground coffee; raisins; household cleaning products; laundry detergent; and paper towels.

The Monroe Food Pantry, 980 Monroe Turnpike, established to assist local families who are in need, is a “client choice” pantry and provides fresh produce, milk, eggs, meat, and nonperishable foods to more than 200 Monroe families.

Food donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays.

People can leave donations in the red bin on the left side of the building. For more information, contact Food Pantry Coordinator Kathleen Turner at 203-452-2817 or at kturner@monroect.org or foodpantry@monroect.org.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com