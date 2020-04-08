Monroe coronavirus cases nearly double

MONROE - Positive coronavirus cases in town nearly doubled Monday into Tuesday.

The town now has 19 positive cases, according to state health department data released April 8, one day after Town Council voted to grant the Board of Finance power to adopt the town’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

At Monday’s council meeting, First Selectman Ken Kellogg stated that he expected the positive case numbers to rise, and that residents should expect more positive cases in the coming days.

"We are in Fairfield County and more cases are to be expected, just as our neighboring towns have experienced,” said Kellogg.

“Also keep in mind that we report the data on the day we receive it from the state, which is not when the test was done — so there is a lag that can range quite a bit,” added Kellogg. “And, as we continue to see increased testing in the state, there will also be more laboratory-confirmed cases.”

Kellogg, referring to the first 10 positive cases, said there was a wide range of ages for the individuals: four people were in their 60s, two in their 30s and one each in their 20s, 40s, 50s and 70s.

Kellogg said Monroe is in an area of a state that continues to face increased cases, “so the message on social distancing is more important than ever.”

At present, Monroe has no COVID-19-related deaths. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that the state, overall, has a total of 277 COVID-19-related deaths. Statewide, there are 7,781 confirmed positive cases, an increase if 875 since Monday, with 1,308 presently hospitalized.

The first selectman pointed residents to links on the town’s website for things to do at home, reminders to take a stress-break and how to access support services.

“Remember that we must remain connected while doing our part to keep our neighbors safe. We’re all in this together,” said Kellogg.

Residents who are “stressed, anxious, isolated or having difficulty concentrating” are urged to contact town social worker Jessica Champagne. Champagne can provide resources by phone through the town’s free telehealth service.

To schedule an appointment with Champagne, call 203-913-6955 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

