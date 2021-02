Cathy Zuraw / Cathy Zuraw

MONROE — The town’s grand list increased slightly over the previous year offering some positive economic news as officials prepare the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.

The net grand list sits at $2,242,728,056 in total assessments, which is 70 percent of market value. The total is an increase of about $17.7 million from 2019, according to a preliminary grand list report completed by Assessor Justin Feldman and submitted to the first selectmen’s office earlier this month.