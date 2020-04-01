Monroe increases restrictions on park use because of coronavirus

MONROE — Wolfe Park and Great Hollow Lake are restricted to Monroe residents until further notice.

First Selectman Ken Kellogg issued the order Wednesday as part of the community’s push to increase social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Monroe has nine residents who have tested positive for coronavirus. Kellogg said the town is limited in what additional information it is permitted to released including any breakdown of the total number.

“We have asked the state for further clarification regarding what additional information, if any, may be shared,” added Kellogg.

Overall, more than 3,000 people across Connecticut have been confirmed as COVID-19-positive, with that number expected to increase greatly in the coming weeks, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. In the past 24 hours, another 429 residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 and 16 more fatalities were reported in the state, including that of a 6-week old baby.

A post of the town of Monroe Facebook page urges residents to “continue to follow requirements of no groups over 5, and maintaining social distancing, so that we may continue to allow for the safe use of our open space.”

A valid park sticker or proof of Monroe residency is required to enter Wolfe Park and Great Hollow Lake. The basketball courts and playgrounds remain closed.

“Vehicles must have the blue valid park sticker issued last spring, or show identification with a Monroe address,” stated Kellogg on the town website. “Fishing licenses will continue to be honored at Great Hollow Lake. Remember that all use of our parks must follow social distancing requirements.”

The Garder Road landfill remains open as scheduled and will now be accepting brush and wood in addition to leaves, grass, scrap metal and electronic recycling at no charge, however there is a limit of one trip per day.

Kellogg said that businesses that wish to display a portable sign that meets town zoning regulations may do so immediately during their hours of business operations without the need for a permit.

