Monroe’s positive coronavirus cases show broad age range

"Freedoms Way-USA" bell in front of Monroe Town Hall Offices at 7 Fan Hill Road in Monroe, Conn. on Monday May 13, 2013. "Freedoms Way-USA" bell in front of Monroe Town Hall Offices at 7 Fan Hill Road in Monroe, Conn. on Monday May 13, 2013. Photo: Cathy Zuraw / Cathy Zuraw Photo: Cathy Zuraw / Cathy Zuraw Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Monroe’s positive coronavirus cases show broad age range 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MONROE — With four more residents positive for coronavirus, Monroe now has 23 such cases over a wide age range.

In all, there are three testing positive for COVID-19 between 70 and 79 years old, eight between 60 and 69, four between 50 and 59, two between 40 and 49, and three between both 30 and 39 and 20 and 29 years of age.

"We have confirmed with the state that the new cases reported to us in the last couple of days come from a wide testing date range, anywhere from three to 10 days ago,” said First Selectman Ken Kellogg.

“We should expect more cases, just as our neighboring towns are experiencing,” added Kellogg. “Additionally, as we continue to see increased overall testing in the state, there will also be more laboratory-confirmed cases.

“We are in an area of a state that continues to see an increase, so social distancing is more important than ever before,” said Kellogg.

Overall, as of Wednesday, the state reported 4,417 positive cases in Fairfield County, with more than 8,700 testing positive in the state. There have been 335 COVID-19-related deaths in the state, and more than 1,400 people remained hospitalized from the virus. Statewide, there have been more than 31,000 tests performed through Wednesday.

Of Monroe’s neighboring communities, Shelton remains the hardest hit, with 160 positive cases and 31 COVID-19-related deaths, the majority of whom were residents of one of the five nursing or assisted living faciities in the city. Trumbull has 71 positive tests, Newtown 54, Oxford 25 and Easton 12.

Kellogg said residents can get updated information on the COVID-19 test numbers and steps the town has taken in response to the pandemic on the town website.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com