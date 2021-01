MONROE — The Monroe School District is putting out a call for substitute teachers.

On Jan. 28, the district will hold a virtual substitute job fair via Zoom. The job fair will begin at 1 p.m. and last until about 3 p.m.

Assistant Superintendent Jack Ceccolini said the district is continuously looking to add qualified candidates to its pool of teacher substitutes. He said the positions help people earn extra money and enhance professional skills as they re-enter the workforce.

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81612412246?pwd=Vkd2dW11NWZYV3I3SEVxRXJiR2s0QT09#success

Meeting ID: 816 1241 2246

Passcode: 703506

Monroe offers substitute teaching jobs in all five schools in the district: three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school. The district is seeking candidates who have a bachelor’s degree in any field, but those with a high school diploma is sufficient through the end of the 2020-21 school year. Candidates must also pass a criminal background check.

Positions include flexible scheduling and pays $95 per day. Substitutes will be able to choose the days they work, the grades and the schools they work in and the type of teaching positions they are willing to cover.

Zoom interviews will be conducted, and candidates are encouraged to have a downloaded resume, college transcript information and school/grade/day preferences for the interviews.